The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on September 5
Number five is the freedom-lover, an intellectual vibration. Ruled by Mercury, you are adaptable, romantic, resourceful, witty, fun-loving, curious, flexible and accommodating. You will need to be patient because the best will be saved for the last. You will also discover that big things come in small packages. If you want to let the adventure begin, you must stay aware from risks. You will not find opportunities for promotion in career due to changed circumstances. Praiseworthy equations will be formed at the work-place in February. Strained relationships with some seniors will start improving during the second phase of the year. There is a need to be alert at all times.
Positive colours: Green & blue
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Emerald & onyx
Charity on birthday: Donate milk
You share your birthday with Pankaj Tripathi (September 5, 1976, Gopalganj), who first came into limelight with Gangs of Wasseypur. He is the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award, a Screen Award and an IIFA Award.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt, Mercedes covered 20 km in just 9 minutes: Police
The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river,...
6 killed as two cars plunge into stream in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda
2 people were also injured in 2 accidents that took place on...