The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 5

Number five is the freedom-lover, an intellectual vibration. Ruled by Mercury, you are adaptable, romantic, resourceful, witty, fun-loving, curious, flexible and accommodating. You will need to be patient because the best will be saved for the last. You will also discover that big things come in small packages. If you want to let the adventure begin, you must stay aware from risks. You will not find opportunities for promotion in career due to changed circumstances. Praiseworthy equations will be formed at the work-place in February. Strained relationships with some seniors will start improving during the second phase of the year. There is a need to be alert at all times.

Positive colours: Green & blue

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Emerald & onyx

Charity on birthday: Donate milk

You share your birthday with Pankaj Tripathi (September 5, 1976, Gopalganj), who first came into limelight with Gangs of Wasseypur. He is the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award, a Screen Award and an IIFA Award.