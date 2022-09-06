The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 6

Number six has a loving, stable and harmonious vibration. Ruled by Venus, you are compassionate, stable, family-oriented and trustworthy. Marital life will be full of excitement but you will find yourself grappling with certain family issues. Be careful how you express yourself. This is a magical time. You’ll be spontaneous and will be able to clarify your position on various issues. If you want to invest, you should do it in the beginning of the next year. Property related investments look favourable. Avoid purchase of a used vehicle. After November, you will inherit wealth from parents. Investments in gold seem favourable.

Positive colours: White, green & blue

Select days: Friday, Thursday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate blood.

You share your birthday with Rakesh Roshan (September 6, Mumbai), who is a film director in Bollywood. He directed his son Hrithik Roshan in the sci-fi film Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), and its sequel, the superhero film Krrish. Rakesh will continue to shine in the industry.