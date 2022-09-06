The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on September 6
Number six has a loving, stable and harmonious vibration. Ruled by Venus, you are compassionate, stable, family-oriented and trustworthy. Marital life will be full of excitement but you will find yourself grappling with certain family issues. Be careful how you express yourself. This is a magical time. You’ll be spontaneous and will be able to clarify your position on various issues. If you want to invest, you should do it in the beginning of the next year. Property related investments look favourable. Avoid purchase of a used vehicle. After November, you will inherit wealth from parents. Investments in gold seem favourable.
Positive colours: White, green & blue
Select days: Friday, Thursday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate blood.
You share your birthday with Rakesh Roshan (September 6, Mumbai), who is a film director in Bollywood. He directed his son Hrithik Roshan in the sci-fi film Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), and its sequel, the superhero film Krrish. Rakesh will continue to shine in the industry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Hasina at the Rashtrap...
Rajnath, Jaishankar to visit Japan for '2+2' dialogue
Says the two sides will further explore new initiatives to s...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
UP BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack
Was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath constituency in Lak...
Sukhbir Badal to appear before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case today
The hearing will be held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institut...