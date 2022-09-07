The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 7

Number seven has a spiritual vibration. Ruled by Neptune, you are intuitive, wise, introspective and reserved. You are not very attached to material things. You will face some challenges on the work front and will get mixed results. The months of January, April, June and September will be average in terms of success. You are likely to travel extensively, but only a few trips will be fruitful. A transfer is on the cards. Health requires maximum attention, particularly in September. Be mindful of your income and expenses to maintain financial stability. Romantic matters should be handled carefully. New friends will be helpful.

Positive colours: White, blue & yellow.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 2 and 7.

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond.

Charity on birthday: Feed cows.

You share your birthday with Radhika Apte (September 7, 1985), who made her acting debut in the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! She became popular after Badlapur. Apte made her directorial debut with The Sleepwalkers. She is going through a period of struggle which will last till 2025.