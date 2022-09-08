The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 8

Number eight has a strong, successful and material vibration. Ruled by Saturn, you are ambitious, business-minded, practical, authoritative, successful, courageous and organised. Those in teaching profession or social work will be honoured. May will bring multiple opportunities on the career front. January, March and May are the best period for your career. During this time, you are likely to get a desired job transfer due to the planetary movements. Domestic happiness will keep you peppy this year. Students will do well. Overall success will be achieved due to your smartness in handling difficult situations. Your investments will yield handsome returns.

Positive colours: Black & brown

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Help poor children.

You share your birthday with Asha Bhosle (September 8, 1933), who has done playback singing for over 1,000 Bollywood movies and sung over 12,000 songs. The seventh house of her horoscope does not support marital bliss. She will live a long, happy life.