The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 9

Number 9 has a tolerant but somewhat impractical vibration. Ruled by Mars, you are Jack of all trades. You are sympathetic, helpful, emotional, tolerant, active and determined. You will find success and wealth this year. You will get an opportunity to meet your close friends, relatives and loved ones. You are likely to face some obstacles in your family life. However, you will be able to tackle them. The period from October to December is going to be particularly favourable for students pursuing higher education. The beginning of the year will be a bit stressful for you as you will fail to reconcile with your spouse. There will be plenty of new opportunities at work which will benefit you financially.

Positive colours: Red, white & yellow

Select days: Tuesday, Friday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire

Charity on birthday: Donate ice cream.

You share your birthday with Akshay Kumar (September 9, 1967, Amritsar), born as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. His first movie was Deedar. His 8th house in horoscope is very strong. Akshay will not look back owing to his strong Venus and number nine will keep him on the top always.