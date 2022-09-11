The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 11

Number 11 makes you a romantic in the idealistic sense of the word. You want to see good in people. You are unselfish, extremely considerate, tolerant and accepting. Ruled by the Moon, you will be diplomatic, warm, peaceful and sensitive. Students must remain careful, as time doesn’t seem to be that favourable for them. Time will be slightly unfavorable for businessmen as well. Be careful when investing, otherwise losses can occur. Along with this, January, May, September and December are going to be the most favorable. However, financial constraints will prevail. A healthier lifestyle will keep you joyful. You will become more practical and develop the art of winning friends.

Positive colours: White & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl, & opal

Charity on birthday: Donate food

You share your birthday with Taraji P Henson (September 11, 1970, Washington), who is an American actress and singer. Her breakthrough role came with Baby Boy (2001). The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) won her the Academy Award.