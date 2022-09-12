The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 12

The energy of three allows you to bounce back rapidly from setbacks, physical or mental. You are restless, but portray an easygoing attitude. You will face several ups and downs this year. However, you will do well financially. A sudden increase in your expenses will be recorded from April to September. Those who are single and planning to get married should wait and watch. Sportspersons will be able to demonstrate their talent. Understanding others, maintaining smooth relationships and resolving inner conflicts will be some of the highlights of the year. Students will do well in their exams. Your ability to handle difficult persons will help with in your career.

Positive colours: Red, orange & purple

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate milk.

You share your birthday with Prachi Desai (September 12, 1988), who is an actress. She acted in the movie Rock On and television series like Kasauti Zindagi Ki and reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She has lots of success in store.