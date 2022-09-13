The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 13

April, August and September will be the most worrisome months for you with regard to your health. Focus on yourself as much as possible at this time. Marriage of eligible candidates is foreseen by end of December or in April next year. Overall, your love life will remain good and you will be successful in strengthening your relationship. Some of you can buy a new house or a vehicle. Happiness shall pervade in the family. You will carry out all the responsibilities in a good manner. New friends will be made and some profitable deals will be fixed by a close friend or a relative. Some property dispute in the family is likely.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Saturday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & tiger-stone

Charity on birthday: Donate blood

You share your birthday with Mahima Chaudhry (September 13, 1973, Darjeeling), who made her acting debut in the 1997 film Pardes, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She was later seen in Daag and Dhadkan, and received critical recognition for her performance in Lajja.