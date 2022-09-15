The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on September 15
Venus is your primary ‘income’ planet, along with the Moon. Business-owners can expect a reasonably good time. Newly married couples will be blessed with a child. Your children will do well at their workplace or in competitions. You will attain favourable results in case you love someone. The year will be good from the health point of view. You will feel energetic from within, which will increase your speed. Although you are going to have minor problems, treating them from time to time will prove to be the best option for you. You will be able to purchase a new house or a vehicle. You will be able to handle emotional issues very comfortably.
Positive colours: White & blue
Select days: Tuesday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate books
You share your birthday with Edward Thomas Hardy (September 15, 1977), who is an English actor. He made his film debut with Black Hawk Down (2001). He has since been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, two Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and two British Academy Film Awards.
