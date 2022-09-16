The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 16

Make arrangements for your long-term financial future. If you are working, you can get a promotion or receive incentives. January will bring lots of good news for you. You will progress in business. There is also a possibility of going abroad. Your plans will benefit the employer and this can heighten your position in the organisation. You will be the multi-tasker this year. Good relationships with colleagues and senior officials will be established. A very positive phase, especially if you’re self-employed. You can drive a hard bargain by sticking to your principles. You have a knack for good bargains and getting tremendous returns on your investments.

Positive colours: White & cream

Select days: Tuesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate milk

You share your birthday with Nick Jonas (September 16, 1992, US), who is an American singer, songwriter and actor. Jonas released his debut single in 2002. He later formed the commercially successful band, The Jonas Brothers. He is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.