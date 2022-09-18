The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on September 18
Born on the 18th of September, you are a team player, yet you know how to retain your individual identity. Manage your finances properly to avoid debt. In May and June, your mother’s health will be a cause of concern. You will get support and financial help from your siblings. With blessings of the elderly members of the family, you will be successful. Property-related affairs will be settled to your satisfaction. You will find a reasonable offer if you are planning to buy a vehicle. Good financial position is indicated. It’s a good time to take care of an old business. You will be doing fine on the health front.
Positive colours: Red, white & yellow
Select days: Tuesday, Friday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire
Charity on birthday: Donate copper utensils.
You share your birthday with Shabana Azmi (September 18, 1950) who is one of the leading actresses of Bollywood. Shabana is ruled by two strong numbers, 6 and 9. While Venus boosts her acting career, Mars’ influence makes her a strong person. As per her stars, she should avoid controversies.
