The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on September 19
The number 19 will always be important in your life, as it gives you greater will-power and self-confidence. You will experience feelings of being alone even if you are married. With a bit of care, you will make it a fine year at the work front. There will be significant expenses for medical reasons. Travel plans can take an unexpected backseat, thanks to a surprise visitor. Never mind; this person is bound to bring you lots of joy and happiness. If you want to go abroad for education, you will get success in it, but before taking admission, investigate about the organisation thoroughly. Students who are preparing for the medical examination will need to work harder. Your life partner will understand your feelings and will also value them.
Positive colours: Golden & cream
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate milk
You share your birthday with Meghna Naidu (September 19, 1980, Vijayawada), who shot into fame with a video titled Kaliyon Ka Chaman, and instantly became popular as an ‘item girl in Bollywood. She has also appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali films.
