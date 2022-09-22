The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on September 22
Number four makes you prudent, thoughtful, self-reliant and intellectual. You are also honest and sincere. You are not intimidated by force, but melt like wax in the warmth of friendship. You are not romantic but you love to provide all comforts to family and loved ones. You are capable of handling large scale undertakings. News of an important project, perhaps from the overseas, will be encouraging. Investments made in new ventures will bring good returns. Some of you are likely to travel abroad while others are likely to receive business proposals and monetary gains. Avoid arguments in public. Be careful while driving.
Positive colours: Blue & grey.
Select days: Saturday.
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 and 8.
Gems recommended: Gomed & cats eye.
Charity on birthday: Help poor students.
You share your birthday with Thomas Andrew Felton (September 22, 1987), who is a Hollywood actor. He is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter novels. Born in Surrey, Felton started his career with commercials.
