The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 24

Born on the 24th of this month, you’ll be able to reap the benefits of an operation which you had set up. The first half of the year will see the progress of children but you need to be careful about their health. Your relations with your children will improve and there will be an atmosphere of peace and harmony at home. There will be health issues and you are likely to have mental tension. You need to take interest in yoga and exercise. Put your extra money in a safe place which will give you returns in times to come. You will make important contacts through friends. Your beloved will do their best to keep you happy.

Positive colours: White, green & blue

Select days: Friday, Thursday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate medicines.

You share your birthday with Srishty Rode (September 24, 1991), who is a TV actress. She was seen in Bigg Boss 12 as a celebrity contestant. Rode started her career in 2007 with Balaji Telefilms’s Kuchh Is Tara. In 2010, she acted in Yeh Ishq Haaye, and then acted in Chotti Bahu.