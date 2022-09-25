The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 25

Number seven is very social, which allows you to make friends easily and quickly. Ruled by the Moon, it indicates the desire for harmony. Students will do well. Your money will be spent on some kind of repairs. Next year is a period of reckoning as well as regeneration of mind, thoughts and ideas. A very special talent will develop inside you through intuition and extraordinary creativity. Musicians, copywriters, singers and artists will get new ideas and excel. Plan out things nicely to get satisfactory results. Those unemployed are likely to get jobs. You will bring improvement in your working style under the guidelines of experienced people. This is favourable time for going abroad.

Positive colours: White & blue.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 2 and 7.

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond.

Charity on birthday: Feed the needy.

You share your birthday with Divya Dutta (September 25, 1977, Ludhiana), a familiar face in Chandigarh who was first recognised for her work in Shaheed-e-Mohabbat. She has received many awards, including a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award and two IIFA Awards.