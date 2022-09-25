The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on September 25
Number seven is very social, which allows you to make friends easily and quickly. Ruled by the Moon, it indicates the desire for harmony. Students will do well. Your money will be spent on some kind of repairs. Next year is a period of reckoning as well as regeneration of mind, thoughts and ideas. A very special talent will develop inside you through intuition and extraordinary creativity. Musicians, copywriters, singers and artists will get new ideas and excel. Plan out things nicely to get satisfactory results. Those unemployed are likely to get jobs. You will bring improvement in your working style under the guidelines of experienced people. This is favourable time for going abroad.
Positive colours: White & blue.
Select days: Monday and Sunday.
Favourable numbers: 2 and 7.
Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond.
Charity on birthday: Feed the needy.
You share your birthday with Divya Dutta (September 25, 1977, Ludhiana), a familiar face in Chandigarh who was first recognised for her work in Shaheed-e-Mohabbat. She has received many awards, including a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award and two IIFA Awards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...