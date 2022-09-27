The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 27

You are likely to suffer injuries in the coming time, so be careful. Think outside the box in most of your relationships. Employees can expect stress and a strong sense of intolerance. If you wish to undertake something new, be prepared to face difficulties that will especially arise at the beginning. Romance will surround you at every turn. If you are already in a relationship, schedule a luxury holiday with your partner. Your popularity will get a big boost and you can ride the wave for long. You will get a reasonable offer if you are planning to buy a vehicle. Property affairs will remain good. Career will be promising, but financial status will not be too encouraging.

Positive colours: Golden & cream.

Select days: Tuesday & Thursday.

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9.

Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire.

Charity on birthday: Donate food.

You share your birthday with Rahul Dev (September 27, 1968, New Delhi), model-actor who made his screen debut with the 2000 film Champion. He also appeared as a villain in Punjabi movie Dharti. He made his television debut with the series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.