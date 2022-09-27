The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on September 27
You are likely to suffer injuries in the coming time, so be careful. Think outside the box in most of your relationships. Employees can expect stress and a strong sense of intolerance. If you wish to undertake something new, be prepared to face difficulties that will especially arise at the beginning. Romance will surround you at every turn. If you are already in a relationship, schedule a luxury holiday with your partner. Your popularity will get a big boost and you can ride the wave for long. You will get a reasonable offer if you are planning to buy a vehicle. Property affairs will remain good. Career will be promising, but financial status will not be too encouraging.
Positive colours: Golden & cream.
Select days: Tuesday & Thursday.
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9.
Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire.
Charity on birthday: Donate food.
You share your birthday with Rahul Dev (September 27, 1968, New Delhi), model-actor who made his screen debut with the 2000 film Champion. He also appeared as a villain in Punjabi movie Dharti. He made his television debut with the series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...
PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Shinzo Abe's funeral
Meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo