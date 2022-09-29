The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on September 29

Number two is the mediator and peace-lover. It is a gentle, considerate, and sensitive vibration. Ruled by the Moon, you will be diplomatic, warm, peaceful and sensitive. You will feel more confident about your own abilities. Financially, it is going to be an excellent year. Not only would there be continuity and stability in the inflow of money, but income sources will also be enhanced. Auspicious ceremonies will be performed in your family. This time period will prove to be favourable for the purchase of a house, property or vehicle. This will be a suitable year for your family life, but you won’t be able to give enough time to relatives. Your social reputation will get enhanced. If there is some legal issue in the family, then it is likely to get resolved.

Positive colours: White & grey

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opal

Charity on birthday: Donate food

You share your birthday with Samir Soni (September 29, 1968, London), who made his acting debut with the show Samandar. He made his film debut with China Gate and later appeared in Baghban. Soni also worked in the famous TV series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.