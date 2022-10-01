The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 1
This promises to be a favourable year. You will derive benefit from many new opportunities of growth that come your way. This will bring about deep satisfaction. You will display good signs of dedication in your job. This will enable you to succeed in your attempts and turn even complex tasks into simple ones. Monetary progress will be smooth. You will spend the available money towards your family’s welfare. You will have open and frank talks with your partner. You will share some pleasant moments with each other. Health will be fine. You will possess good fitness and endurance. The year requires you to be careful in your actions. Avoid negative feelings as they may cause disturbance.
Positive colours: Golden & cream
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Brie Larson (October 1, 1989), who is an American actress. She starred in the 2019 superhero films Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Larson is the recipient of an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.
