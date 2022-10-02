The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 2
You need to be prepared to handle unexpected trends in your financial life. Take care of increasing expenses. Health will be normal. Benefits at work will increase your confidence. Stop being so sure of yourself and try to work with others in a flexible manner. Pursuing a course of study will be fulfilling. A reliable person like you often gets stuck with boring chores. Play your cards right. You’ll feel the urge for new experiences, which will highlight your flair for long-term business deals. Don’t miss the opportunity to make a new investment. Expenses are likely to increase. Fun gatherings are on the cards. Take care of your health.
Positive colours: White & pink
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & opal
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Hina Khan (October 2, 1987, Srinagar), who is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss, and emerged as the runner-up in both.
