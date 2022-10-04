The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 4

You will be sensitive to your surroundings. Communication in relationships needs to be checked. Think twice before you speak. Exhausting trips will make you lose patience. Expect consistent income, professional gratification and excellent collaborations. It’s a good time to consolidate your professional position due to promising planetary movements. There is little time to relax and no time to waste. Expense will be on the rise. This year is good, particularly for the business folk. Substantial gains through commission work or speculative trading is predicted. You will be buying an expensive gift for your beloved. Romance and work can mix.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select day: Saturday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Gomed & cats eye

Charity on birthday: Donate red fruits.

You share your birthday with Soha Ali Khan (October 4, 1978), who is daughter of Sharmila Tagore. Soha made her acting debut with the Bollywood production Dil Maange More (2004). Her career in the industry is bright owing to her Venus, which will bestow glamour and money for next 15 years.