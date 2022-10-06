The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 6
Do not waste time in criticising others as it will affect your health. You will make money but try not to let it slip through your fingers. You are going to make your life worthy by spreading joy and forgiving others for their past mistakes. You’ll be tempted to comment on a co-worker’s attitude. Try not to say something you will regret later. Your family will give you a pleasant surprise. Travel is likely. It will be a fruitful journey. You are likely to work on a special assignment. Some of you will start a new venture. Financially this year is good for you. Your dreams of owning a home will come true this year.
Positive colours: White, green & blue
Select days: Friday, Thursday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate bananas.
You share your birthday with Mona Singh (October 6, 1980), who is an actress. She acted in the TV serial, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. She appeared in a supporting role in Three Idiots. As anchor and artiste, Mona will continue to charm the viewers due to the strong Saturn in her horoscope.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand
Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...