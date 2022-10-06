The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 6

Do not waste time in criticising others as it will affect your health. You will make money but try not to let it slip through your fingers. You are going to make your life worthy by spreading joy and forgiving others for their past mistakes. You’ll be tempted to comment on a co-worker’s attitude. Try not to say something you will regret later. Your family will give you a pleasant surprise. Travel is likely. It will be a fruitful journey. You are likely to work on a special assignment. Some of you will start a new venture. Financially this year is good for you. Your dreams of owning a home will come true this year.

Positive colours: White, green & blue

Select days: Friday, Thursday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate bananas.

You share your birthday with Mona Singh (October 6, 1980), who is an actress. She acted in the TV serial, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. She appeared in a supporting role in Three Idiots. As anchor and artiste, Mona will continue to charm the viewers due to the strong Saturn in her horoscope.