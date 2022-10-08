The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 8

Your career continues to grow. This awesome period will continue till 2023, especially during the first half of the year. Make the most of it. You’re totally on top of your game and being recognised for the beauty you bring into others’ life. All of your hard work over the past 12 years is paying off. In 2023, your career focus will shift towards long-term goals. If you haven’t already, make a list of everything you would like to achieve in your career over the next 10 years. Even if that feels too far into the future, do it anyway. You’ll be amazed at how it puts your current plans into proper perspective. Your wit and wisdom will shine.

Positive colours: Black & chocolate

Select days: Sunday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate brooms.

You share your birthday with Sameksha Singh (October8, 1985), who has played a range of characters in series and films, in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Hindi and Kannada. She was honoured with Balraj Sahni Memorial Award for contribution to Punjabi cinema.