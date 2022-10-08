The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 8
Your career continues to grow. This awesome period will continue till 2023, especially during the first half of the year. Make the most of it. You’re totally on top of your game and being recognised for the beauty you bring into others’ life. All of your hard work over the past 12 years is paying off. In 2023, your career focus will shift towards long-term goals. If you haven’t already, make a list of everything you would like to achieve in your career over the next 10 years. Even if that feels too far into the future, do it anyway. You’ll be amazed at how it puts your current plans into proper perspective. Your wit and wisdom will shine.
Positive colours: Black & chocolate
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate brooms.
You share your birthday with Sameksha Singh (October8, 1985), who has played a range of characters in series and films, in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Hindi and Kannada. She was honoured with Balraj Sahni Memorial Award for contribution to Punjabi cinema.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators
This is the first time since Independence that a new operati...
11 die, 38 injured as bus catches fire after hitting truck in Nashik
The accident takes place on Nashik-Aurangabad highway as the...
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other
On September 11, a Surrey RCMP officer was surrounded by a g...
BJP fields Kuldeep Bishnoi's son for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
K Rajgopal Reddy fielded from Munugode