The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 9
Your birthday falls on Sharad Poornima this time. You are a team player and work best in groups. However, you can be independent as you have the intelligence and capability within. An opportunity to prove yourself is coming your way. Making decisions is an area in which you excel, but again, don’t jump to conclusions simply to please others. You have the ability to look at all sides of an issue, so use it. You will be able to enjoy your work. However, partners will be emotional and their behaviour may affect you.
Legal and bureaucratic matters will become more complex. Financially, your position will be sound and better than you had expected. You will enjoy good health.
Positive colours: Red, white & yellow
Select days: Tuesday, Friday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire
Charity on birthday: Donate bakery items.
You share your birthday with Sayani Gupta (October 9, 1985), who made her film debut with Second Marriage Dot Com. She has since appeared in films such as Fan, Jolly LLB 2 and Article 15. She essayed the role of a lesbian activist in Margarita With a Straw. She has a bright career ahead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch
First such initiative by Air Force since Independence
Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider
J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...
Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm
Four syrups suspected to be behind the deaths of 66 children...
Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Governor Satya Pal Malik in 2 graft cases
Malik was examined after his five-year tenure as Governor en...
Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today
Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...