The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 9

Your birthday falls on Sharad Poornima this time. You are a team player and work best in groups. However, you can be independent as you have the intelligence and capability within. An opportunity to prove yourself is coming your way. Making decisions is an area in which you excel, but again, don’t jump to conclusions simply to please others. You have the ability to look at all sides of an issue, so use it. You will be able to enjoy your work. However, partners will be emotional and their behaviour may affect you.

Legal and bureaucratic matters will become more complex. Financially, your position will be sound and better than you had expected. You will enjoy good health.

Positive colours: Red, white & yellow

Select days: Tuesday, Friday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire

Charity on birthday: Donate bakery items.

You share your birthday with Sayani Gupta (October 9, 1985), who made her film debut with Second Marriage Dot Com. She has since appeared in films such as Fan, Jolly LLB 2 and Article 15. She essayed the role of a lesbian activist in Margarita With a Straw. She has a bright career ahead.