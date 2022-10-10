The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 10
Your life is a bundle of joy and you like the surprises that are thrown at you from time to time! Expect the unexpected in the coming time. Throw a party for your friends, family and neighbours. Entertaining is a natural extension of your nurturing personality. If you’re looking for a place to live, you’ll find a fantastic spot in an unusual neighbourhood. You are about to become extremely popular! Share your feelings with loved ones. If something is on your mind, let them know. Ideally, you will offer a solution as well as present a problem. If someone close is digging in and refusing to accept what you’re proposing, use your charm.
Positive colours: Golden & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate milk.
You share your birthday with Rekha (October 10, 1954, Madras), who has acted in as many as 180 films in a career that has spanned 40 years. She is the recipient of several accolades, including one National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards. In 2010, she was honoured with the Padma Shri.
