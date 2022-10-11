The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 11

You have so much to do that you’ll decide to take a vacation in the coming time! You’ll feel uneasy when your beloved provokes you or treats you unfairly. In this period, self-control and self-discipline are fundamental. Only in this way will you be able to achieve your goals. Do not follow your instincts. Keep in mind certain boundaries that you must not cross. You’ll be more eloquent than usual and win over new partners, which will improve your social life. If a door closes in front of you, don’t worry. Many more will open! The coming year will be full of opportunities. Stability at work will be achieved after a great deal of hard work.

Positive colours: White & grey

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opal

Charity on birthday: Donate blood

You share your birthday with megastar Amitabh Bachchan (October 11, 1942, Allahabad), who is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Some of his super-hit movies include Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay. He has won 16 Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.