The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 12

Always keep long-term future in mind. Granted, you’re frustrated with someone’s lack of focus, but remember how much their good opinion will boost your prospects. You’ve worked hard and long to acquire experience. All of your knowledge won’t get you hired if you are seen as uncooperative. Besides, you have a tendency to be harsh when someone annoys you. In truth, your boss has been incredibly supportive. Try to see a situation from your partner’s point of view. You will feel convinced you’re right, but they have some valid points too. Work towards reaching a compromise. Now is the time to start taking up your pet project, whatever they may be.

Positive colours: Golden & cream.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 and 7.

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby.

Charity on birthday: Donate food.

You share your birthday with Hugh Jackman (October 12, 1968), who is an Australian actor. Beginning with theatre and television, he landed his breakthrough role as James ‘Logan’ Howlett in the X-Men film series (2000–2017), a role that earned him the Guinness World Record for ‘longest career as a live-action Marvel character’, until his record was surpassed in 2021.