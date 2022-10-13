The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 13
Modest, unobtrusive and often rather quiet, you are a
person who is content to be in the background or to serve as an assistant. You are quite humble in your own assessment of yourself and have a perfectionist attitude. Do not to be overly self-critical. No matter how well you do something, you always see the flaws and how they can be improved. Often you will simply refuse to attempt something because you feel you cannot meet your own high standards. Some of you are likely to travel abroad while others will get good business opportunities. Financially, you will be stable. Work front will be smooth. Be wary of a Gemini person, as he or she might try to take advantage of you.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Saturday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Gomed & tiger-stone
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Pooja Hegde (October 13, 1990, Mumbai), an actress who predominantly appears in Telugu films. She made her Hindi film debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. She was also a part of the film Housefull 4.
