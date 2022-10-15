The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 15

You’ll receive exciting news, which will fill you with joy. You are likely to get a new job and your employer will be very cooperative. Support and co-operation from elders and seniors on both your family and professional front will be forthcoming. Pending real estate matter is going to be solved in the coming year. If unmarried, focus on finding a suitable match. You are likely to tie the knot before July. Some communication from abroad will change your routine. If you are working in a software industry, a project abroad is waiting for you. Make the most of it. Messages can easily be misunderstood. If you want to make a serious point, this is not the ideal time to do it.

Positive colours: White, green & blue

Select days: Thursday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate tea leaves.

You share your birthday with Mira Nair (October15, 1957), who is an Indian-American filmmaker based in New York City. Her production company, Mirabai Films, specialises in films for international audiences.