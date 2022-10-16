The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 16

You need a good deal of time to rest and meditate. You are introspective and a little stubborn at times. This is the year to take your love life to the next level. Even if you are married, do not take your relationship for granted. If you’re single, this is your year to get serious. If you’re wavering about commitment, this is the time to make up your mind and stick to your guns. In any case, relationships will be a priority if not an obsession. In fact, it may be hard to focus on anything else after March. Your career will continue to flourish. The coming time brings success, opportunities and fame. So, be ready and make the most of the good times.

Positive colours: White & blue

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate food

You share your birthday with Hema Malini (October 16, 1948, Tamil Nadu), actress who first starred in the film Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968). She has done 170 films, most notably with her husband Dharmendra. Owing to a strong Moon and Venus, she will remain in the limelight.