The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 16
You need a good deal of time to rest and meditate. You are introspective and a little stubborn at times. This is the year to take your love life to the next level. Even if you are married, do not take your relationship for granted. If you’re single, this is your year to get serious. If you’re wavering about commitment, this is the time to make up your mind and stick to your guns. In any case, relationships will be a priority if not an obsession. In fact, it may be hard to focus on anything else after March. Your career will continue to flourish. The coming time brings success, opportunities and fame. So, be ready and make the most of the good times.
Positive colours: White & blue
Select days: Monday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Hema Malini (October 16, 1948, Tamil Nadu), actress who first starred in the film Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968). She has done 170 films, most notably with her husband Dharmendra. Owing to a strong Moon and Venus, she will remain in the limelight.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...