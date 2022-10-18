The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 18
Your birth on the 18th day of this month blesses you with executive abilities. You are broad minded, tolerant and generous. A compassionate person, you can inspire others with your imaginative ideas. There is a lot of drama in your personality and in the way you express yourself to others. You will do well in business. Material possessions which you are dreaming of will be yours through hard work and diligence. This is a favourable time for religious and charitable work. You will reach a satisfactory agreement and a past issue will be resolved easily. Your dreams should not only be pleasant now, but also colourful and inspiring.
Positive colours: Red, white & yellow.
Select days: Tuesday & Thursday.
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9.
Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire.
Charity on birthday: Feed monkeys in a reserved area.
You share your birthday with Freida Pinto (October 18, 1984, Mumbai), who has appeared mainly in American and British films. She starred in the mini-series Guerrilla, Indian drama, Love Sonia, and the fantasy adventure film, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. In 2020, she starred in the drama, Hillbilly Elegy.
