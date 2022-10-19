The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
Number 19 gives you will power and self-confidence. You have an original approach to issues but with this comes a somewhat self-centered approach to life, which may be in conflict with some of the other influences. The energy of one may diminish your ability to handle details, preferring instead to paint everything with a broad brush. You are sensitive, but your feelings stay somewhat repressed. You do not tend to follow convention or take advice very well. You learn from experiences. Number 19 makes you a loner. You have the tendency to be nervous and angry easily. Investment made during this phase will enhance your prosperity and financial security.
Positive colours: Red, white & yellow
Select days: Friday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire
Charity on birthday: Donate fresh fodder.
You share your birthday with Sunny Deol (October 19, 1956), who debuted in Bollywood with the super-hit Betaab. He is director, producer and politician. Deol has won two National Film Awards for Best Actor and among others. He will not make much progress in politics.
