The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 20

Your birth on the 20th day of this month adds certain degree of emotion, sensitivity and intuition to your readings. The energy of two makes you social. Yet, you tend to get nervous in a large group. You have a warm nature. You are prone to become depressed and moody, as emotions can turn inward and cause anxiety and mental turmoil. It is hard for you to bounce back to reality when depression sets in. Whatever has been going on behind the scenes will come to light, so get ready. Secrets can be revealed, and they can play an important role in changing your destiny. Stay alert for good news. Try to avoid a long journey. Instead of just sitting around, focus on positive ideas.

Positive colours: White, blue & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opel

Charity on birthday: Donate yellow fruits.

You share your birthday with Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.( October 20, 1971), popularly known as Snoop Dogg who is an American rapper. His fame dates back to 1992 when he was featured on Dr Dre's debut solo single, Deep Cover and The Chronic.