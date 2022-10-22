The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 22
You are capable of handling large-scale undertakings, and working long and hard towards their completion. Idealistic, you work for the greater good with inner strength and charisma. You are very intuitive. A leadership role suits you particularly, as you've got a knack for fitting together an efficient and fun team. Your wit and wisdom will shine, and they will work in tandem to bring you your heart’s desire. Beautiful rewards will be yours if you maintain harmony and balance in your dealings. Don’t take the chance of losing something worthwhile by burning the candles at both ends. Something great will be achieved if you work as a part of harmonious team. Take care of basics and be patient.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Saturday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Gomed & cats eye
Charity on birthday: Donate 12 kg of charcoal to a needy washerman.
You share your birthday with Kim Kardashian (October 21, 1980), who is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. She first gained attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, but received wider notice after the sex tape with her then boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007. She appeared in the series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
