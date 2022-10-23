The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 23
You are a team player. You are talented and versatile, very good at presenting ideas. You may have a tendency to get itchy feet at times and need to travel. You are progressive, imaginative and adaptable. Your mind is quick and analytical. The restlessness in your nature makes you a bit impatient and easily bored with routine. You also have a tendency to shirk responsibility. Very social, you make friends easily and you are an excellent travelling companion. Avoid frivolous expenditures. Take charge of your financial responsibilities and gain the support of family and loved ones. Despite all difficulties a marked improvement in financial resources is indicated.
Positive colours: Green & blue
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Onyx & ruby
Charity on birthday: Gift sweets to near and dear ones.
You share your birthday with Prabhas (October 23, 1979), who starred in the title role in SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali: The Beginning, which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all times. He later reprised his role in Baahubali 2. He has many successful years in times to come.
