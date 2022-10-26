The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 26
Your birth on the 26th modifies your life path by increasing your capability to function and succeed in the business world. You have the skills to work very well with others, thanks to the two and six energies combining in this date. There is a marked increase in your organisational, managerial, and administrative abilities. You are efficient and handle money very well. You are ambitious, energetic, cooperative and adaptable. You have a wonderful combination of being good at both the broad strokes and the finer detail. You have the gift of maximising your resources and connections with powerful people. Keep your arms wide open and receive graciously. Trust your instinct.
Positive colours: Black & chocolate
Select days: Sunday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 8
Gems Recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Raveena Tandon (October 26, 1974, Mumbai), who made her acting debut with the film Patthar Ke Phool, which won her the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year in 1991. Later, she was a part of Dilwale (1994), Mohra (1994), and many more hit films.
