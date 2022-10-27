The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 27
Your birth on the 27th adds a touch of selflessness and humanitarianism to your life-path. You are one who can work very well with people, but at the same time needs a good bit of time to rest and meditate. You are broadminded, tolerant, generous and cooperative. You are the type of person who uses persuasion rather than force to achieve your goals. You tend to be very sensitive to others’ needs and feelings, and you will be able to give much in the way of friendship without expecting a lot in return. With Saturn continuing to push you to your highest level of growth and maturity, you’ll be tested on a daily basis.
Positive colours: Golden & red
Select days: Tuesday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire
Charity on birthday: Donate saffron
You share your birthday with Anuradha Paudwal (October 27, 1954), who has been one of the leading playback singers in the industry. The recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards, she has also been honoured with the Padma Shri.
