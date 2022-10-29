The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 29

Your birthday on the 29th adds a tone of idealism to your nature. You are imaginative and creative, but rather uncomfortable in the business world. You are very aware and sensitive, with outstanding intuitive skills and analytical abilities. The number 29 reduces to 11, one of the master numbers, which often produces much nervous tension. This is the birthday of the dreamer, rather than the doer. You do, however, work very well with people.

This is an excellent year for catching up on paperwork and other official documents because you’ll find it easy to concentrate on whatever needs to be done. You’ll also manage to assess your current position in a very logical way, so you’re able to deal with the facts of the matter, even if you aren’t exactly overjoyed about them. Everything will go really well. Workmates will be helpful and the superiors will be encouraging. You will have the feeling that the entire world is at your feet. A good time for making new contacts. The need to make a change of some kind may reveal itself strongly. Focus on the coming time and make the best of all the good opportunites coming your way from a variety of sources.

Positive colours: White & pink

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opal

Charity on birthday: Help the needy

You share your birthday with Reema Sen (October 29, 1981, Kolkata), who began her career as a model. She made her debut with the Hindi film Hum Ho Gaye Aap Ke. Her last Bollywood film was Gangs of Wasseypur, alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Richa Chadda.