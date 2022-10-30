The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 30

Your birthday on the 30th shows that individual self-expression is necessary for your happiness. You tend to have a good way of expressing yourself with words, certainly in a manner that is clear and understandable. You have a good chance of success in fields requiring skill with words. You can be very dramatic in your presentation; a good actor or a natural mimic. You have a vivid imagination that can assist you in becoming a good writer or story-teller. Strong in your opinions, you always tend to think you are on the right side of an issue. Official travel will assume importance. Finances require control and refined analysis.

Positive colours: Golden & cream

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate copper vessels

You share your birthday with Ananya Panday (October 30, 1998, Mumbai), who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. She began her acting career in 2019 with the film Student of the Year 2 and followed it up with the comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh.