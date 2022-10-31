The Year Ahead

Mdan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on October 31
You are a good organiser and manager, also an energetic and dependable worker. Such attributes make you perfect for the business world. Serious and sincere, you have the patience and determination necessary to accomplish a great deal in life and career. Your approach is original, but often rigid. You are good with details and you demand accuracy. You are quite sensitive but more often than not you repress your feelings. You love to travel and don’t like to live alone. It will be a progressive year on the work front. You will make profits; however, expenses will also come along. It will be a moderate phase for relationship. A sense of responsibility is necessary for stability in life. Pay attention to your health.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Saturday
Favourable numbers: 2,4 & 8
Gems recommended: Gomed, Tiger stone & cats eye
Charity on birthday: Donate uniform.
You share your birthday with Sikandar Kher (October 31, 1981), who is an actor. He made his acting debut with the film, Woodstock Villa (2008). Kher has acted in multi-starrers such as Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Players, Aurangzeb, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive and The Zoya Factor. In 2020, he appeared in a pivotal role in the web series, Aarya.
