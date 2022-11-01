The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on November 1
As number one, you are ruled by the Sun and will command, influence and control everyone around you. You will be honest, bold and outspoken. You are diligent, straight-forward and you work hard. You will succeed in your chosen fields. In the coming time, you will finish some of the incomplete tasks that have been delayed for a long time due to the pandemic. Apart from it, some new projects will also come your way. You will get rid of the issues that have been troubling you for long. You will embark on an exciting journey this year. You will also find satisfaction and happiness in life. A pleasure trip with the family is likely this year.
Positive colours: Golden & brown
Select days: Sunday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 1, 2 & 4
Gems recommended: Ruby & coral
Charity on birthday: Donate fruits
You share your birthday with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (November 1, 1973, Mangalore), the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant. She later joined Bollywood and acted in successful movies, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. She has bagged two Filmfare Awards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today
No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt
In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...
Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test
Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries