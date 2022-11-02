The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 2

The number two of the 11th month under Scorpio sign rarely lose. People born on this day are determined to succeed. The year will be great for your career. You will achieve success and happiness in life. Expect some sudden and action-oriented possibilities to zip into your life. A life-altering long-distance journey is on the cards. Excellent opportunities will take your career to the next level. Put your best foot forward. Those associated with petroleum sector, construction, medicines etc will benefit the most this year. Medical expenses will increase. You will be worried regarding the progress of your children.

Positive colours: White & silver

Select days: Monday and Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 and 8

Gems recommended: Moon stone & opal

Charity on birthday: Donate green vegetables.

You share your birthday with Shah Rukh Khan (November 2, 1965), who has appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films, and earned numerous accolades.

SRK will remain a heartthrob of cinegoers owing to the combination of 2 and 7 which are his basic and life path numbers.