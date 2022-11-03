The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 3

Scorpio is ruled by Mars and number three by Jupiter. Mars is the God of War in Roman mythology. In India, Mars is associated with Lord Hanuman. Generally speaking, it will be an average year. Children will make life difficult for you. If you don't have a partner, look for one. Marriage is on the cards. You are going to be a proud owner of a house or a flat. If trying for a job, try your luck in the civil aviation or air force or mining or investigative services. In March you will be financially stronger. Just be careful while spending so that you can save. You will do well in business. There could be friends in high places to help you advance.

Positive colours: Yellow & brown

Select days: Sunday and Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate religious books .

You share your birthday with Monali Thakur (November 3, Kolkata), who won the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She got another award for the song, Sawaar Loon, She has a bright future in the industry.