The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on November 5
You are number five and a Scorpio. You love competition, which makes you a perfect sportsperson. Your abilities to work will increase. You will work efficiently and will get rewarded. New possibilities will come your way. Don’t spend more than usual, because this is a year for productivity, not for waste. You are the knowledgeable person who is always busy collecting information from all walks of life. You will recover from an illness. Financial condition will be average. Proper plans will lead to better business. Those who are unemployed are likely to get job offers. You will make progress in a pending project. Assistance from influential people will be helpful. For some of you, this year will bring many ups and downs. Avoid putting on an air of superiority as this could make you unpopular with your colleagues.
Positive colours: Green & blue
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate toilet cleaner.
You share your birthday with Virat Kohli (November 5, 1988), who is an international cricketer and former captain of the national cricket team. He plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League as a right-handed batsman. The next five years belong to him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...