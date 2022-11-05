The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 5

You are number five and a Scorpio. You love competition, which makes you a perfect sportsperson. Your abilities to work will increase. You will work efficiently and will get rewarded. New possibilities will come your way. Don’t spend more than usual, because this is a year for productivity, not for waste. You are the knowledgeable person who is always busy collecting information from all walks of life. You will recover from an illness. Financial condition will be average. Proper plans will lead to better business. Those who are unemployed are likely to get job offers. You will make progress in a pending project. Assistance from influential people will be helpful. For some of you, this year will bring many ups and downs. Avoid putting on an air of superiority as this could make you unpopular with your colleagues.

Positive colours: Green & blue

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Sapphire & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate toilet cleaner.

You share your birthday with Virat Kohli (November 5, 1988), who is an international cricketer and former captain of the national cricket team. He plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League as a right-handed batsman. The next five years belong to him.