The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 6

The number six has a loving, stable and harmonious vibration. Ruled by Venus, you are compassionate, stable, family-oriented and trustworthy. If expressed negatively, superficial, jealous, possessive and unwilling to change. Number six people have a dislike for discord and generally work hard to maintain peace. Even brilliant students will have to put in more effort in order to achieve success. Students enrolled for technical education in India or abroad will get positive results. So, a strong year is ahead for you. Solutions to problems will appear naturally. You have to handle your property and investments with utmost care. Financially you will be stable.

Positive colours: White & blue

Select days: Thursday & Tuesday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate biscuits.

You share your birthday with Emma Stone (November 6, 1988), who is an actress. She has received several awards, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Golden Globe Award. She was the world’s highest-paid actress in 2017.