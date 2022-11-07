The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 7

Being number seven and Scorpio, you have plenty of will-power. Seek expert advice before you make any financial commitments, especially if you intend to invest in the stock market. In the coming time, your health will be good. You will feel great, both mentally and physically. Your energy will increase and you will find yourself quite active. Family life is going to be great. Planetary equations will help you become a reputed person in society and you will gain respect. There are also chances of a journey to a holy place and getting involved in some religious work. Your married life will get filled with more love and happiness. You will respect your partner, which will make your relationship stronger.

Positive colours: White & yellow

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & opal

Charity on birthday: Donate milk

You share your birthday with Bollywood actress Nandita Das (November 7, 1969, Delhi), who was seen in the films Fire (1996), Earth (1998), Bawandar (2000), Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Azhagi (2002), Kamli (2006) and Before The Rains (2007). Her directorial debut Firaaq (2008) premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.