The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 8

The number eight of Scorpio zodiac makes you most powerful and emotionally intense. It is a strong, successful and material vibration. Ruled by Saturn, you will be ambitious, business-minded, practical, authoritative, successful, courageous, accomplished and organised. Your health will generally be fine. Support and co-operation from elders in both your family and professional front will be of the highest order. If you want to make a serious point, this is not the ideal time to do it. You will also save a lot. To put it in simple words, this year will make your financial state quite strong. So, make the most of the good times and look forward to a bright future.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate fruits

You share your birthday with famous singer Usha Uthup (November 8, 1947, Mumbai), who has sung in 15 Indian languages. Darling, which she recorded with Rekha Bhardwaj for the film 7 Khoon Maaf, won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2012.