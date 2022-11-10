The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on November 10
People born on this day are blessed with creativity and intelligence. You are a detail-oriented person and often applauded for your reliable nature. Your charismatic personality will help in winning you many friends. Investments are likely to bring gradual profits. Your health will undergo ups and downs, so focus on your diet. Seek the truth within, and you’ll start developing strong connections. The coming year is going to be great for your career. You will be brimming with energy, which will help you get your work done. Change is the only constant, flow with what comes your way. Do not let negativity affect you in any way; always look at the brighter side of things.
Positive colours: Golden & red
Select days: Saturday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 1 & 9
Gems recommended: Pearl & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate fruits
You share your birthday with Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana (November 10, 1964, MP), who started his career with the popular TV serial Swabhimaan. He has won two Filmfare Awards for portraying negative roles in Dushman and Sangharsh. He is married to actress Renuka Shahane.
