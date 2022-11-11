The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 11

The number 11 promises a lot of positive changes in your life. Monetary gain is likely in the coming time, which will enliven your spirit. No major expense is likely. Look forward to a favourable and rewarding year, as you will get the recognition that has eluded you so far and that you so richly deserve. There will be hindrances in your professional life. Keep a check on your temper, as trouble is likely. The whole year looks quite secure if only you can keep your emotions under control. Your management skills will be enhanced. Business will be highly rewarding. You will gain much name and fame. If single, you are likely to find the right partner now.

Positive colours: White & pink

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & moon-stone

Charity on birthday: Help the needy

You share your birth day with Boney Kapoor (November 11, 1955, Mumbai), who is famous film producer. His brothers are actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. He was married to the Bollywood star, late Sridevi. The most famous film produced by him remains Mr India.