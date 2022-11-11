The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on November 11
The number 11 promises a lot of positive changes in your life. Monetary gain is likely in the coming time, which will enliven your spirit. No major expense is likely. Look forward to a favourable and rewarding year, as you will get the recognition that has eluded you so far and that you so richly deserve. There will be hindrances in your professional life. Keep a check on your temper, as trouble is likely. The whole year looks quite secure if only you can keep your emotions under control. Your management skills will be enhanced. Business will be highly rewarding. You will gain much name and fame. If single, you are likely to find the right partner now.
Positive colours: White & pink
Select days: Monday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Pearl & moon-stone
Charity on birthday: Help the needy
You share your birth day with Boney Kapoor (November 11, 1955, Mumbai), who is famous film producer. His brothers are actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. He was married to the Bollywood star, late Sridevi. The most famous film produced by him remains Mr India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal