The year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 13

Your ruling planet Uranus and number 13 show a vibrant nature. You win many hearts with your enthusiasm and simplicity. The coming time will bring a lot of happiness to make your life complete. If you are single, expect the entry of a special person in your life. You might have to take some tough decisions. If you have broken up with your partner, then he or she might get back into your life once again. It can be said that this year is going to be full of opportunities for your love life. Settle property-related legal matters at the earliest. Your decisions will be wise and reliable, but ensure that you do not work so much that you get physically stressed out. Professional life will be satisfying.

Positive colours: Blue & grey

Select days: Wednesday & Saturday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Quartz & Gomed

Charity on birthday: Donate copper vessels

You share your birthday with Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla (November 13, 1967, Ludhiana), who starred in many hit movies, including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Darr, Yes Boss, Ishq and more. For Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Juhi bagged the Filmfare Best Actress Award.