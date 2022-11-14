The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on November 14

Mercury and number five make you smart, sentimental, practical, dignified and unique. You will be able to complete pending works. Apart from that, you will kick-off new projects. You will get rid of issues that you might have been battling with for a long time. You will embark on a new exciting journey this year. You will also get showered with happiness. You will make trips to exotic places. You will get success because of your positive attitude. You make friends easily as you are trustworthy. Appreciation and gifts from your colleagues and employer are expected. The period from March to August will enhance the romance in your relationship.

Positive colours: Green & turquoise

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Onyx & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate milk or burfi.

You share birthday with Vikas Khanna (November14, 1971), who is a chef, restaurateur, cookbook writer and filmmaker. He is based in New York City. He received an honorary doctorate as a recognition for his outstanding work in culinary art, philanthropy and humanitarianism. He will continue to shine in his field.